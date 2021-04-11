30,000 Shares in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VTAQU) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VTAQU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $824,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,030,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,236,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,960,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTAQU opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.64. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in hospitality, leisure, travel, and dining sectors. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

