27,153 Shares in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 27,153 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 92.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.85.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.90 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. NetScout Systems’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NTCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, NetScout Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $221,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,179.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

