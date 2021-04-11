261 Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,585,000 after buying an additional 315,436 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Chart Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,781,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,676,000 after buying an additional 22,229 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Chart Industries by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,232,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,168,000 after buying an additional 235,296 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,942,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 405,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $143.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.26. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $166.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.23 and a beta of 1.78.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GTLS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.13.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

