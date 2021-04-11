$26.45 Million in Sales Expected for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will announce sales of $26.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.30 million. Kamada reported sales of $33.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year sales of $101.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $98.00 million to $104.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $90.47 million, with estimates ranging from $81.35 million to $99.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kamada.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.17 million. Kamada had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 12.89%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kamada by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 89,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 19,827 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Kamada by 143,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 140,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kamada by 5,859.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 390,630 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Kamada by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kamada by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 24,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMDA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.14. 70,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,729. The company has a market capitalization of $273.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92. Kamada has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $13.33.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kamada (KMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.