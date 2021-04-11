$26.45 Million in Sales Expected for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will announce sales of $26.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.30 million. Kamada reported sales of $33.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year sales of $101.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $98.00 million to $104.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $90.47 million, with estimates ranging from $81.35 million to $99.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kamada.
Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.17 million. Kamada had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 12.89%.
Shares of KMDA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.14. 70,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,729. The company has a market capitalization of $273.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92. Kamada has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $13.33.
Kamada Company Profile
Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.
