$26.18 Million in Sales Expected for Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) will post $26.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.26 million and the highest is $28.10 million. Smart Sand posted sales of $47.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year sales of $131.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $133.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $176.57 million, with estimates ranging from $151.70 million to $201.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 29.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, insider James Douglas Young sold 42,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $124,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Smart Sand by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 291,392 shares during the last quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new position in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at $18,783,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Smart Sand in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SND stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.53. 82,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,346. Smart Sand has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $109.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

