$26.00 Million in Sales Expected for Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) will announce sales of $26.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the highest is $27.00 million. Level One Bancorp reported sales of $19.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year sales of $98.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.00 million to $99.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $91.95 million, with estimates ranging from $88.90 million to $95.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Level One Bancorp.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.49. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.05 million.

LEVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ LEVL traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $24.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Level One Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average is $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $188.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 11.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 672,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 256,604 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 386,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings and other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

See Also: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Level One Bancorp (LEVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.