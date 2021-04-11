23,240 Shares in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVO. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $919,000.

AVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

Shares of AVO stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $22.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.47.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard bought 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $6,825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

