22,024 Shares in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Vera Bradley at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRA. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,724,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 700,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,083,000 after purchasing an additional 574,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 231,349 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 287.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 36,913 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 27,096 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $11.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.45. The company has a market cap of $373.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.17. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 62,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $630,482.40. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 432,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $3,851,457.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,469,844 shares of company stock valued at $13,510,232. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRA shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

