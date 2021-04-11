21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,794 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 49.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,592,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,880,000 after buying an additional 526,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,546,000 after buying an additional 35,244 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 262.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the third quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 21Vianet Group stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.24. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $44.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.44.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 41.77% and a negative net margin of 47.40%. The business had revenue of $206.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.36 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

VNET has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. 21Vianet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.76.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

