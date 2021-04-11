2,140 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $924,558,000 after buying an additional 92,299 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,292,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,860,000 after buying an additional 168,096 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,544,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 495.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,302,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 482,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $112.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.96. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $119.01.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

EMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.53.

In other Eastman Chemical news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $3,963,726.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

