$21.60 Million in Sales Expected for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will report sales of $21.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.09 million. Ready Capital reported sales of $22.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year sales of $99.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $88.30 million to $111.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $122.44 million, with estimates ranging from $103.60 million to $141.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.15%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RC. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.21.

Shares of RC stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 656,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,877. Ready Capital has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $748.48 million, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth about $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $795,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ready Capital by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 13,874 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,295,000. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

