2,040 Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,621,937.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $70.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.00. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.56 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The company had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.16) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.27.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

