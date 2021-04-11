20,000 Shares in MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000.

MTACU stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

