$2.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to report $2.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.21 billion and the highest is $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries posted sales of $2.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full-year sales of $9.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.66 billion to $9.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.09.

In other news, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $83,873.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,506 shares in the company, valued at $9,789,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 459.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 87,411 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 140,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,707,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,640,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.87. 233,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,052. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $209.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

