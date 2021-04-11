1,920 Shares in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. 3.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RKT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Shares of RKT opened at $22.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.57. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a current ratio of 28.59.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

