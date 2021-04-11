18,044 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Acquired by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,044 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 135.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 223,970 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 129,031 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 313.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 124,715 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 94,584 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 159,455 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,623,339 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $41,029,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX opened at $34.04 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of -378.18 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.32.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

