$16.52 Million in Sales Expected for Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) will announce sales of $16.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Triterras’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.50 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triterras will report full-year sales of $56.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.20 million to $56.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $116.36 million, with estimates ranging from $107.70 million to $121.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Triterras.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ TRIT opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40. Triterras has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $15.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Triterras during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Triterras during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Triterras during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,314,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Triterras in the 4th quarter valued at $1,162,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triterras in the 4th quarter valued at $1,875,000.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

