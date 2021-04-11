$15.60 Million in Sales Expected for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) will report sales of $15.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.30 million. BioLife Solutions reported sales of $12.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year sales of $106.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $110.05 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $144.45 million, with estimates ranging from $137.00 million to $161.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BioLife Solutions.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLFS. Benchmark raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

NASDAQ BLFS traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $36.00. 196,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,208. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $47.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -49.31, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

In other BioLife Solutions news, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 80,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $3,219,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $114,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,608.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 432,661 shares of company stock valued at $17,416,068. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.