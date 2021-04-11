14,603 Shares in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM) Acquired by Financial Services Advisory Inc

Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new position in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc owned approximately 0.83% of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $545,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EUM opened at $12.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.17. ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $20.28.

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

