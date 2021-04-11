14,500 Shares in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Purchased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 217,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 11.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

TimkenSteel stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.91. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.80 million. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

