13,320 Shares in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,320 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 0.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 25.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,169,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 234,220 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 57.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,796,437 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,437,000 after purchasing an additional 74,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 33.2% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 15,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMX opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. América Móvil had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $12.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AMX shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

