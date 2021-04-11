133,170 Shares in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Purchased by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 133,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,973,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,840,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 452,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after purchasing an additional 281,888 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XME opened at $39.50 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $41.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.39.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

