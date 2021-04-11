127 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,091,000 after buying an additional 628,326 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 478.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after buying an additional 31,329 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $263.95 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $377.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.95 and a 200-day moving average of $284.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 77.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.59, for a total value of $2,885,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 310,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,523,792.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,473 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SEDG shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $329.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.16.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

