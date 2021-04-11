125,764 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 125,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,645,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,454.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

IUSB stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.01. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $52.48 and a 1 year high of $55.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.