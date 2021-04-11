$123.60 Million in Sales Expected for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) will report sales of $123.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $98.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $142.90 million. Planet Fitness posted sales of $127.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year sales of $578.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $487.00 million to $678.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $780.26 million, with estimates ranging from $692.80 million to $845.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.82.

PLNT traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,562. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,225.03, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $45.87 and a twelve month high of $90.34.

In other Planet Fitness news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,661 shares of company stock valued at $8,406,787. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 14,904 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $742,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,419,000 after purchasing an additional 25,484 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,854,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

