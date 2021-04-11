$119.78 Million in Sales Expected for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will post sales of $119.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $117.26 million to $122.30 million. NBT Bancorp posted sales of $112.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year sales of $468.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $467.61 million to $469.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $472.43 million, with estimates ranging from $472.30 million to $472.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NBT Bancorp.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $118.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $9,752,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 613.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 174,955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 18,968 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 13,699 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $39.37. The stock had a trading volume of 123,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,350. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.42%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NBT Bancorp (NBTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.