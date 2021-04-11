11,255 Shares in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $71.52 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $71.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.66.

