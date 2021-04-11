$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will announce $1.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the lowest is $1.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway reported sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year sales of $6.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $6.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on CP shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $510.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,222,899,000 after buying an additional 247,497 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,939,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,713,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,800 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,198,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,108,736,000 after purchasing an additional 33,496 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,480,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $857,943,000 after purchasing an additional 335,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

CP traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $375.95. The stock had a trading volume of 608,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,008. The business has a 50-day moving average of $368.61 and a 200-day moving average of $342.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $211.43 and a one year high of $390.46. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.7436 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.