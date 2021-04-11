$1.55 EPS Expected for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to post $1.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. WEX posted earnings of $1.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year earnings of $8.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $8.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.27 to $12.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $398.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.53 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. WEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.53.

In other WEX news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,932 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $425,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 43,568 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $9,584,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,976,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,057 shares of company stock valued at $48,368,570. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of WEX by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of WEX by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX stock opened at $219.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.15. WEX has a 52-week low of $100.53 and a 52-week high of $234.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.68, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

