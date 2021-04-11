$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the highest is $1.52 billion. Roper Technologies posted sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.78.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Roper Technologies by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Roper Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $3.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $421.58. 339,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,424. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $394.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.34. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $304.55 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

