$1.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will post $1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $1.38. Mesa Laboratories reported earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $7.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $7.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mesa Laboratories.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 477 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.23, for a total transaction of $136,054.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,467 shares in the company, valued at $20,954,992.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 500 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $125,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,408,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,082. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 27.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock traded up $6.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.00. 26,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,009. The company has a quick ratio of 13.74, a current ratio of 14.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.29 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.20 and its 200-day moving average is $272.81. Mesa Laboratories has a 52 week low of $207.54 and a 52 week high of $307.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Laboratories (MLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.