$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) will announce sales of $1.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the highest is $1.40 billion. Waste Connections reported sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year sales of $5.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $5.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

NYSE:WCN traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.49. 1,264,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,185. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $82.57 and a 12-month high of $114.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.78, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Waste Connections by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 108,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,601,000 after acquiring an additional 45,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,337,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

