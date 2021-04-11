$1.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will report earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. Crane reported earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Crane.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.22 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CR. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

CR traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.26. 214,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,781. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Crane has a 52 week low of $44.23 and a 52 week high of $96.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crane (CR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.