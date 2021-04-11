$1.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will post $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.32. Akamai Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $6.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Akamai Technologies.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,300 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $228,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $196,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,241.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,507 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM opened at $103.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.07 and a 200-day moving average of $104.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

See Also: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.