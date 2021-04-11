$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. First Internet Bancorp reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $31.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.17 million.

Several research firms recently commented on INBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $35.02. The stock had a trading volume of 35,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,735. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55. The stock has a market cap of $344.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 353,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 15,258 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

