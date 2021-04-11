$0.65 EPS Expected for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.71. Acushnet posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 97%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acushnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,914,000 after buying an additional 192,427 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth about $18,754,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,912,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after buying an additional 90,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

GOLF traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.61. 132,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,558. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.75. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 0.83. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 41.25%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

