-$0.58 EPS Expected for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) to report earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.88). Vir Biotechnology posted earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($2.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.83) to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%.

VIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, December 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 10,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $400,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $485,455.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,719 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,337 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 226,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,316 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,403,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 325.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 25,010 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28 and a beta of -0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.99. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

