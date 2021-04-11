$0.42 EPS Expected for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) will post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.44. Hormel Foods also reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,210,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,470. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.99. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,678 shares of company stock worth $6,255,814 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,011,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,199,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,643 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,608,000 after buying an additional 312,630 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,105,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,144,000 after buying an additional 199,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hormel Foods by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,977,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,190,000 after buying an additional 193,700 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

