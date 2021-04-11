$0.28 EPS Expected for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Sapiens International posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $101.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPNS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sapiens International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sapiens International by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth about $813,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sapiens International by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Sapiens International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Sapiens International by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 14,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPNS traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $32.36. The company had a trading volume of 53,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

