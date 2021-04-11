$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.26. CIRCOR International reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.88 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $208.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.15 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIRCOR International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NYSE CIR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.33. 81,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,892. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.19. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $691.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.65.

In related news, insider Sumit Mehrotra sold 4,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $160,848.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at $861,874.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Tanya Dawkins sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $41,515.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,651.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIR. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

