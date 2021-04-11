-$0.19 EPS Expected for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Well’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Well.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.60 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

In related news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $39,357,890.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,104,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,052,252.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $1,321,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,950,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,292,579 shares of company stock worth $59,291,818 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at $38,327,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth $2,533,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 302,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in American Well by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 31,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

American Well stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.14. 2,282,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,545,820. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.64. American Well has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

See Also: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Well (AMWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.