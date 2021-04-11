$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.24. JELD-WEN reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

NYSE:JELD traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,782. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $31.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 10,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,033,000 after acquiring an additional 938,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,573,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,745,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,257,000 after acquiring an additional 817,469 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,840,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

