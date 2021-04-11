$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Halliburton posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.96.

NYSE:HAL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,708,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,123,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.05. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Halliburton by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 253,336 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $98,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,757 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,106 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $20,338,000 after buying an additional 142,883 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 288,917 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,762,152 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $45,335,000 after purchasing an additional 885,000 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

