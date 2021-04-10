Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi Sells 10,000 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,641 shares in the company, valued at $554,948.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Pileggi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,454 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $37,104.48.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,668 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $245,352.96.

On Friday, January 22nd, Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,486 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $63,925.50.

ZUO opened at $16.42 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZUO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zuora has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Zuora by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,334,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,283,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Zuora by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,022,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

