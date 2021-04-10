ZKSwap Price Down 10.9% This Week (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $671.31 million and $59.84 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for $3.40 or 0.00005629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00068404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.70 or 0.00294207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.89 or 0.00746527 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,974.76 or 0.99298380 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00019663 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.57 or 0.00714545 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.