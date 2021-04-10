Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZION. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.20.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Shares of ZION stock opened at $55.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $60.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $723.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $229,047.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,760.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,966,592.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,210,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,354,249.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,312,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,230,000 after acquiring an additional 172,555 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,793 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,459,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,845,000 after acquiring an additional 56,562 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,433,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,705,000 after acquiring an additional 117,892 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth $84,495,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.