Zap (ZAP) Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, Zap has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One Zap coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zap has a total market capitalization of $58.24 million and $3.27 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00053388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00020623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00081482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $370.63 or 0.00615381 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00030906 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00036568 BTC.

Zap Profile

ZAP is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

