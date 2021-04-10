Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GSX Techedu Inc. is a technology-driven education company. It offers K-12 courses covering all primary and secondary grades as well as foreign language, professional and interest courses. GSX Techedu Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a sell rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of GSX Techedu from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group cut shares of GSX Techedu from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of GSX Techedu from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. GSX Techedu presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.35.

Shares of GSX Techedu stock opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. GSX Techedu has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $149.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.94. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -71.47 and a beta of -0.50.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by $0.28. GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 136.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GSX Techedu will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in GSX Techedu by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 24,691 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,652,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 295,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,287,000 after purchasing an additional 68,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 272,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,132,000 after purchasing an additional 98,414 shares during the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

