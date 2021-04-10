Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $219.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

Get CMC Materials alerts:

CCMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMC Materials has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $192.98 on Tuesday. CMC Materials has a twelve month low of $104.21 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMC Materials will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

In related news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,451.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMC Materials (CCMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.