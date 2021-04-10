Zacks Investment Research Lowers Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) to Hold

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Shares of WTT stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. Wireless Telecom Group has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $3.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.79.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,804 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.17% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

